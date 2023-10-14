Williams County Youth Involved In Findlay Pickup Truck / School Bus Accident

(OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL PRESS RELEASE): Findlay – The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred yesterday at 10:58 p.m. on US Route 224 at Interstate 75 in Hancock County.

The preliminary investigation showed a Ford pick-up truck, operated by Craig A. Meyers was driving eastbound on US Route 224 when it was struck by a Findlay City School District bus, that was exiting from Interstate 75 southbound to US Route 224, operated by Janet K. Routzon, 74, Findlay.

After impact, both vehicles continued down an embankment, went off the left side of the roadway, and onto Interstate 75 southbound before coming to final rest.

Meyers sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital. An adult passenger of the pick-up truck, Ivy McClanahan, 36, also sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

There were also four juveniles in the pick-up truck that sustained injuries, and they were transported by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The school bus had 31 juveniles on board and three were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Routzon was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Fire and EMS.

This incident remains under investigation.