Williams & Fulton County Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9:00 P.M. Tonight

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00pm for the following counties:

In Ohio…Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood, Wyandot

In Michigan…Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe

In Indiana….Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells

A Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm contains large damaging hail and/or damaging winds.

