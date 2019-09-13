The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00pm for the following counties:
In Ohio…Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood, Wyandot
In Michigan…Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe
In Indiana….Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells
A Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm contains large damaging hail and/or damaging winds.
© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Williams & Fulton County Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9:00 P.M. Tonight"