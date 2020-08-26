Woman Killed When Shooter Opens Fire On Dayton Street Corner

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman was shot and killed early Wednesday when someone opened fire on a Dayton street corner, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Germantown Street and Gard Avenue. Witnesses reported that the shooter approached the woman and shot her at least once in the head before fleeing the scene on foot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.