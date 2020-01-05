WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Leaving Michigan To Enter NFL Draft

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 4, 2020

In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) makes a pose to celebrate his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Michigan wide receiver is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft, he announced Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, on social media. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Peoples-Jones announced his plans Saturday night on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Detroit native had 103 receptions for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns over his three-year career.

Peoples-Jones had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 7.2 yards on 24 punt returns in 11 games this past season, a year after the best year of his career statistically. He had 47 catches for 612 yards with eight scores and averaged a career-high 10 yards on 25 punt returns with a touchdown in 2018.

No. 17 Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

 

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Leaving Michigan To Enter NFL Draft"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*