Yvonne Smith-Ray (1943-2019)

Yvonne Marie Smith-Ray, age 76, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home.

Yvonne was born in Wauseon on October 24, 1943, the daughter of Vern and Neva (Byers) Murray. On August 1, 2007, she married Ronald E. Ray, and he survives.

She was a member of the Winameg Christian Church and a member of the Delta Eagles. She enjoyed crocheting, writing poetry, crafts, sewing, baking and visiting with family, friends and neighbors. She also lent a helping hand whenever needed.

Surviving, is her husband, Ron, children, Timothy (Renee) Smith of Bradenton, FL, Sarah (Jeff) Lamb of Toledo, Cynthia Hampton of Wauseon, Laurie (Lee) Hausch of Delta, Tyler Smith of Delta; step-daughter, Jenny (Jon) Bruner of Wauseon; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Sharon (Carl) Buehrer of Delta, Duane Murray of Canal Winchester, OH, Allen (Elaine) Murray of Lake Waccamaw, NC, and Lynette (Dan) Stieb of Delta. She was preceded in death by both parents.

Visitation for Yvonne will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, also at the funeral home, with Pastor James Mann, officiating. Interment will follow in the Winameg Cemetery.

A luncheon will follow the burial at the Winameg Christian Church. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Winameg Christian Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.deltafh.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.