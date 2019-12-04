Zoo Names Its New Baby Giraffe

CINCINNATI (AP) — A giraffe born recently at the Cincinnati Zoo now has a name.

The male calf born Nov. 23 has been named Theo. Zoo officials said in a news release Monday that they picked that name because it means “divine gift.”

“He was the gift that our team needed following the death of the calf’s dad a week before he arrived,” said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals.

Kimba, the 12-year-old male giraffe who sired Theo, died last month of complications after surgery on his hooves. Theo’s mother is 8-year-old Cece.

Theo is the 17th giraffe born at the zoo, officials said.

Giraffe populations in the wild are being harmed by habitat loss, trophy hunting and illegal poaching.

