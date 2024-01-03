Close Menu
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jacee Altaffer (Montpelier)

No Comments1 Min Read

The female Athlete of the Week is Montpelier wrestler Jacee Altaffer. The Loco grappler secured her 100th career win at the Tinora Invitational, while also going 4-0 on the day (all first roun...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts