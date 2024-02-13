Edon’s Jay Klinger Presented With Jerry Luce Award

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER2024 HONOREE … Jay Klingler was honored at the Edon boys’ varsity basketball game on February 10, 2024 with the Jerry Luce Award for loyalty and service to the Edon area community. Jay retired as the Florence Township Fire Chief at the end of 2023 after 25 years of holding the position. Jay has also served Edon as a member of the summer ball league board and has coached softball, baseball, and football at all different levels. Jay continues to serve as a firefighter with his 30 plus years of experience and continues with sporting programs. This award is given in memory of former fire chief, Jerry Luce, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident 31 years ago. The award was presented by his widow, Jo Ann Luce, daughter Jennifer Maier and son Allyn Luce.