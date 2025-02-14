GIRLS BASKETBALL D4 SECTIONAL FINAL: Defense & Rebounding Carry Wauseon To Sectional Final Win Over Van Wert, 51-40

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DRIBBLING OUT THE CLOCK … Wauseon senior Mackenzie Stasa dribbles out the final seconds of a 51-40 sectional final win over Van Wert.

SECTIONAL CHAMPS … Wauseon head coach Shelly Borton finishes cutting down the net as Wauseon advanced to the district semifinals where they’ll take on Bryan.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON (February 13, 2025) – Wauseon’s relentless defensive pressure and dominance on the boards helped the Indians secure a 51-40 victory over Van Wert in the Division IV sectional final.

From the jump, Wauseon controlled the pace of play, using aggressive team defense to force 18 Van Wert turnovers while capitalizing on second-chance opportunities with 15 offensive boards.

Wauseon jumped out to a strong start behind a quick basket from Rupp and a three from Johanna Tester. Van Wert answered with free throws from Amaya Dowdy and a layup from Katie DeAmicis tying the game at 5-5.

Wauseon responded with a run of their own, highlighted by a steal and score from Stasa and key assists from Aizlynn Coronado and Marin Leatherman, leading to an Indians 16-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter saw Wauseon turn up the intensity to another level, which wore down Van Wert. Aunali Reyes and Rupp each converted steals into points, while Ella Tule and Tester dominated the offensive glass.

Despite a strong effort from Van Wert’s Jazzlyn Florence, who knocked down some free throws and hit a three, Wauseon took a commanding 26-15 lead going into the break.

Van Wert made a push early in the second half, sparked by DeAmicis ability to create turnovers and convert in transition.

A three from Florence and a strong drive from Dowdy cut Wauseon’s lead to five at 27-22. However, Stasa answered with an and-one play, followed by baskets from Reyes and Rupp to push the margin back to double digits. Wauseon took a 40-30 lead into the final quarter of play, and it felt like they held all the momentum.

Wauseon put the game away in the fourth quarter with a decisive 11-4 run. Reyes and Rupp hit back-to-back buckets, and Tester had another steal and score for Wauseon.

Despite some late threes from Florence, Van Wert was unable to close the gap as Wauseon secured the sectional championship with a 51-40 win.

Wauseon dominated the rebounding battle, out rebounding Van Wert 31-14, with 15 coming on the offensive end. The Indians also took care of the basketball, winning the turnover battle with 11 compared to 18 by the Cougars.

Stasa led Wauseon with 12, while Rupp poured in 11 and Reyes with 10. Van Wert (3-20) was paced by Florence with 15 and DeAmicis with 11, but the Cougars struggled to generate consistent offense against Wauseon’s stifling defense.

With the win, Wauseon (19-4) advances to the district semifinals, where they will play Bryan (13-10) at Miller City on Wednesday, February 19th at 6 p.m.

VAN WERT (40) – DeAmicis 11; Behm 2; Deehring 3; Krites 0; Florence 15; Bohyer 0; Dowdy 7; Blackmore 2; Geib 0; Totals: 9-6-4 – 40

WAUSEON (51) – Stasa 12; Tester 7; Leatherman 5; Coronado 2; Hamilton 0; Rupp 11; Tule 4; Reyes 10; Totals: 18-2-9 – 51

VWHS 10 5 15 10 – 40

WHS 16 10 14 11 – 51