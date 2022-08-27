High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 27th, 2022

CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am
Bryan @ Celina Rotary Invitational 9am
Swanton @ Delphos St. John’s Invitational 9am
VOLLEYBALL
Holgate @ Swanton 9am
Delta @ Montpelier 9am
Crestview @ Archbold 10am
Bryan @ Napoleon 10am
Wauseon @ Toledo Christian 10am
Fairview @ Edon 10am
Stryker @ Patrick Henry 10am
Fayette @ Continental 11am
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Pettisville 10am
Swanton @ Miller City 10am
Maumee @ Evergreen 11am
Wauseon vs. Elida @ Elida Fall Classic 7pm (championship)
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwood @ Swanton 10am
Defiance @ Wauseon 11am
Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 2pm
