High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 27th, 2022

August 26, 2022

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am

Bryan @ Celina Rotary Invitational 9am

Swanton @ Delphos St. John’s Invitational 9am

VOLLEYBALL

Holgate @ Swanton 9am

Delta @ Montpelier 9am

Crestview @ Archbold 10am

Bryan @ Napoleon 10am

Wauseon @ Toledo Christian 10am

Fairview @ Edon 10am

Stryker @ Patrick Henry 10am

Fayette @ Continental 11am

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Pettisville 10am

Swanton @ Miller City 10am

Maumee @ Evergreen 11am

Wauseon vs. Elida @ Elida Fall Classic 7pm (championship)

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwood @ Swanton 10am

Defiance @ Wauseon 11am

Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 2pm

 

