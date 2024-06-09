Jesse Jones DCR Graphics Sportsman Winner In Rain-Shortened Night At Oakshade Raceway

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH – For the second consecutive week, Mother Nature decided to cut the racing program a little short at Oakshade Raceway just before the feature race action, however, several make up features from the previous week were run at the beginning of the night.

“The Outlaw” Jesse Jones became the third different DCR Graphics Sportsman feature winner of the year with a dominating performance in the 20-lap main event.

Jones, from Liberty Center, started on the pole and led from flag to flag in a caution-filled DCR Graphics Sportsman A Main make up feature from June 1. The first half of the race saw multiple drivers spin and bring out the caution flag, keeping the field tight.

Things settled down in the second half of the race and Jones was able to pull away from second place finisher Ian Palmer. Ryan Davis took third followed by Kolin Schilt and Donnie Ringman.

The make-up Compact A Main feature from June 1 also featured quite a bit of action with Sebatian Brenneman getting up and off the track in turn three while leading on the first lap. He would have to go to the tail for a complete restart.

Once things finally started going, Hillsdale, Michigan’s Cory Gumm took the lead from Eric Carr on the first lap and never looked back. Gumm went on to earn his second straight Compact A Main feature win of the year with Carr settling for a distant second.

James Stamper finished third and Tim Streight wound up fourth. Streight would end up rolling over the 27S car later in the night during his heat race in which he was able to walk away from. Jason Deshler finished the Compact feature in fifth.

The final make-up feature event to run was the Compact B Main from June 1. Pole-sitter Peyton Hovis got bounced around off other cars as he slipped back on the first lap of the B Main and the yellow flag flew after a few cars got stacked up on the backstretch as a result.

This prompted a complete restart in which Waldron, Michigan’s Megan Elliott took advantage of. She took the lead from the outside front row starting position and held off David Zachrich to pick up the checkered flag.

Nathan Goodman started outside the top ten and ended up finishing third ahead of Adam Thomas and Jonathon Gerard.

As far as Saturday night’s regularly scheduled feature events, those will be made up at a future date which will be posted on oakshaderaceway.com and social media when that date is determined.

This Saturday night, June 15, Oakshade Raceway will have the make-up features from June 1 for the DIRTcar UMP Late Models and the Dominator Super Stocks in addition to a full racing program of DIRTcar UMP Late Models, DCR Graphics Sportsman, Dominator Super Stocks and Compacts.

Gates open at 4pm with hot laps/qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7:30pm (race time subject to change). Adult general admission is just $15, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $25.