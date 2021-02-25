Archbold Among Three NWOAL Schools That Reaffirm Commitment To League

By: Nate Calvin

Earlier this week the school boards of Archbold, Liberty Center, and Patrick Henry passed resolutions reaffirming their commitment to the NWOAL.

Each school’s resolution, with each reading the same, stated that the schools express their support and commitment to the league for the next four years, long as the NWOAL exists in its current format with the other schools that make up the league.

This is the latest news as the prospect of league alignment in Northwest Ohio continues to gain momentum.

The resolutions were in response to Swanton detailing plans to leave the NWOAL. It was revealed by Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake that the school has had discussions with other schools, including fellow NWOAL members Delta and Evergreen, about the formation of a new league.

Some schools around the area have already approved moves including Holgate joining the BBC, Paulding leaving the Northwest Conference to join the GMC, and Elmwood leaving the Northern Buckeye Conference to join the Blanchard Valley Conference.

The next scheduled board meeting for Bryan and Wauseon is slated for March 8th with speculation as to whether or not those schools will pass similar resolutions.

