Pettisville vs. Montpelier Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinal

PAULDING – Grace Crawford had nine of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Blackbirds (13-10) pulled away from their BBC rival for a 36-27 win.

Jada Uribes and Kelsie Bumb had eight points each for Montpelier, who finishes the season at 10-13.

MONTPELIER (27) – Bumb 8; Hillard 0; Humbarger 3; McGee 2; Mahan 0; Brigle 0; Grime 0; Taylor 4; Hopper 2; J. Uribes 8; Totals: 9-1-6 – 27

PETTISVILLE (36) – Grieser 5; Klopfenstein 0; Bennett 0; Grimm 6; Strauss 0; Fox 0; Miller 1; King 3; Beck 2; Crawford 19; Blosser 0; Wiemken 0; Totals: 10-3-7 – 36

MONTPELIER 6 8 5 8 – 27

PETTISVILLE 9 5 9 13 – 36

