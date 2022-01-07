Sports Schedule For Friday, January 7th, 2022

WRESTLING
Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational 4pm
Montpelier/Swanton @ Woodmore A Classic 5pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry @ Archbold 6pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 6pm
Delta @ Liberty Center 6pm
Evergreen @ Swanton 6pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stryker @ Fayette 6pm
Montpelier @ Edon 6pm
Hilltop @ North Central 6pm
Pettisville @ Holgate 6pm
Edgerton @ Paulding 6pm
BOWLING
Swanton @ Bryan 4pm
Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 4pm
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan/Wauseon (Diving) @ Oak Harbor Invitational 4pm
