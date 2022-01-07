Sports Schedule For Friday, January 7th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 7, 2022

WRESTLING

Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational 4pm

Montpelier/Swanton @ Woodmore A Classic 5pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick Henry @ Archbold 6pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 6pm

Delta @ Liberty Center 6pm

Evergreen @ Swanton 6pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stryker @ Fayette 6pm

Montpelier @ Edon 6pm

Hilltop @ North Central 6pm

Pettisville @ Holgate 6pm

Edgerton @ Paulding 6pm

BOWLING

Swanton @ Bryan 4pm

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 4pm

SWIM & DIVE

Bryan/Wauseon (Diving) @ Oak Harbor Invitational 4pm

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, January 7th, 2022"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*