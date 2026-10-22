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Historic Reflection: 1800s-1900s – Dr. D.C. McTaggart

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Vintage photograph of Dr. D.C. McTaggart’s residence and office at the southeast corner of Main and Mulberry streets in Bryan, Ohio
PHYSICIAN … Dr. Daniel Colburn (D.C.) McTaggart was born in Mapleton, Ontario, on July 19, 1856, of Scotch ancestry. After graduating from high school, McTaggart performed farm work and carpentry until he was 27, when he began studying medicine. After graduating from the Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1887, he established a physician’s office above the Farmers National Bank on the northeast corner of Bryan’s High and Lynn streets. Dr. McTaggart was an active member of the community—serving on the Bryan Board of Education—and a member of the Masons, Knights of Maccabees and Bryan Medical Society. In 1893, he purchased this residence at the southeast corner of Main and Mulberry streets in Bryan. His office was in the small wooden frame building on the left. D.C. McTaggart died unexpectedly of angina pectoris on September 1, 1922, at the age of 66. The Bryan Press newspaper reported, “Of late years he had a very large practice, patients coming to him for treatment from distant points. His reputation was steadily growing, and he did an immense amount of good. All through his work here he maintained an integrity and friendly nature that placed him high in the esteem of all who knew him and makes his loss a personal one to many.” This vintage image of Dr. D.C. McTaggart’s residence and office is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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