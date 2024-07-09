1960 – Bryan Bonded Service Station

On June 16, 1960, the Bonded service station located at the northeast corner of High and Portland streets in Bryan commenced its operations. Constructed by the Bonded Oil Company of Springfield, Ohio, the station was part of the firm’s network of approximately 30 service stations in Ohio. Lawrence Stantz of Bryan was appointed as the station’s inaugural manager. In 1967, Bonded expanded the station’s driveway facilities and relocated its pump islands to better cater to the motoring public. Operating for nearly 25 years, the service station ceased operations on March 5, 1985, as a Bonded representative cited insufficient business to justify its continuation. This photograph from the late 1960s or early 1970s captures the essence of the Bonded service station and is sourced from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.