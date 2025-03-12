Historic Reflection: 1980 Pioneer Lions Club

The Pioneer Lions Club was chartered in a meeting held at the Pioneer United Methodist Church. The club had 25 charter members.

Its first officers were Russell Oxender, president; Bruce Wortman, secretary-treasurer; Robert Gamboe, first vice president; Alvan Trausch, second vice president; Joseph Bandeen, third vice president; directors Fred Wyman, Leslie Funk, Neil Davis, and Gary Miller; Charles Hamet, lion tamer; Greg Morris, chaplain; and Duane Trausch, tail twister.

Pioneer Lions have been involved with many projects for the benefit of area residents. This circa 1980-81 photograph of Pioneer Lions Club members is from the Bryan Times collection.

