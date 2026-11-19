AMBOY TWP. — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at about 6:34 p.m. at County Road 1 and County Road U in Amboy Township.

Paul H. Wetter, 61, of Adrian, Michigan, was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger northbound on County Road 1 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. Wetter entered the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road U and was struck by a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by James A. Ghesquire, 71, of Erie, Michigan, who was traveling eastbound on County Road U.

Wetter died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Ghesquire was taken to Toledo Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lucas and Fulton County Sheriff’s Offices, Sylvania Fire and EMS, Richland Township Fire Department, Metamora Amboy Fire Department, Fulton County EMS and Life Flight. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive impaired or distracted.

— Press Release

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