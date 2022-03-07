Archbold Baseball Coach Dick Selgo Previews Season For Archbold Rotary

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 7, 2022

Archbold baseball coach Dick Selgo presented the program on March 2.  His grandson, bat boy Gehrig Selgo, also attended.

The program was arranged by Kirk Weldy (right), who is starting his first year as an assistant coach for the Bluestreaks this spring.

Following the COVID-cancelled 2019 baseball season, the Archbold Bluestreaks rebounded last year in grand style — closing the year as state runner-ups in their division.

Head coach Dick Selgo reflected on the season as he spoke to Archbold Rotarians as baseball practice is just beginning for the 2022 season.

The coach credited his assistant coaches and the passion and commitment the players have for baseball as important reasons for the Bluestreaks’ success. He noted that Archbold presently has six graduates playing in college and doing well.

This year’s team has 11 players returning from last year’s state runner-up team.  And, the team has excellent competition for many of the positions.

However, he added that many of the teams that they will be playing in their district also have a lot of talent returning this year.  So, it isn’t going to be any easier getting to state again.

In league play, Coach Selgo said at least three teams (Evergreen, Bryan and Patrick Henry) will challenge Archbold for the league title.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 3,700 readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Archbold Baseball Coach Dick Selgo Previews Season For Archbold Rotary"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*