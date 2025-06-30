DISTRICT 7 ACME BASEBALL SECTIONAL: Edgerton Edges Montpelier 2-1 To Advance To District Tournament

COMPLETE GAME … Edgerton’s Maddox Baker got the win on the hill for the Bulldogs after tossing seven innings of five-hit baseball with seven strikeouts.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ACME TOURNEY … Montpelier’s Kade Stewart scoops up a ball and throws to first base for the out.

Edgerton 2, Montpelier 1

EDON – Edgerton got a bases loaded walk in the first inning and an RBI single by Parker Elden in...