Archbold Student Receives Jeremiah Rios Memorial Scholarship

PHOTO PROVIDED BY FCCC / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSCHOLARSHIP AWARDED … Four County Career Center’s incoming Welding Fabrication student, Bryce Vendenberghe from Archbold (RIGHT) has received the Jeremiah Rios Memorial Scholarship which covers his school fees and uniforms as well as a backpack and welding helmet. Jeremiah Rios was a 2012 Welding Fabrication graduate at the Career Center and passed away in 2021. Each year his family organizes a memorial ride in his memory. This year the proceeds were given to a junior Welding Fabrication student to assist them in taking the first steps into their welding career. Shown presenting Bryce with the scholarship is Tina Dummitt, Jeremiah’s mother (LEFT).