Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down 15 Indictments

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Williams County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

–Dale J. Mason III, 39, of 226 E. Chicago Rd., Allen, MI, was indicted on four counts of theft.

–Randell W. Cole, 36, of 2020 N. Hulbert Rd., Interlochen, MI, was indicted on four counts of theft.

–Danny L. Hall, 61, of 10643 Kleinhen Rd., Defiance, was indicted on one count of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public services.

–David J. Muise, 60, of 882 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, RI, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

–Daniel R. Patterson Jr., 28, of 4739 CR-15.75, Lot 56, Bryan, was indicted on one count of domestic violence.

–Dayton S. Stantz, 58, of 532 Empire St., Montpelier, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

–Lee A. Wheeler, 47, of 404 W. 48th St., Unit 4B, New York, NY, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a major drug offender specification, one count of aggravated possession of drugs with a major drug offender specification, and one count of OVI.

–Steven M. Shaull, 50, of 434 S. Pleasant St., Montpelier, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drugs.

–Terry A. Mitchell, 36, of 2438 CR-50, Auburn, IN, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

–Marcina L. Chaffins, 37, of 144 E. Morrison St., Edgerton, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of attempted tampering with evidence.

–Alaura R. Gaucin, 24, of 1700 E. High St., Bryan was indicted on one count of importuning and one count of gross sexual imposition.

–Amy M. Kutac, 50, of 224 N. Lewis St., Bryan, was indicted on one count of corrupting another with drugs.

–Chandler J. Gerhart, 23, of 2543 Flickinger Rd., Ney, was indicted on one count of menacing by stalking.

–Stephen A. Cooley, 27, of 2555 Keygate Dr., Toledo, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

–Billy J. Lester, 36, of 119 Rover St., Montpelier, was indicted on one count of strangulation, one count of domestic violence, one count of criminal damaging or endangering, obstructing official business, and one count of criminal trespass.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.