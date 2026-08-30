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Archbold Woods Turns Up Giant Puffball

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
UNIQUE FIND … Peter Griesier came across the oversized mushroom while walking the woods in Archbold last week, and it’s already turning heads around Fulton County. Got a photo worth sharing? Send it our way. publisher@thevillagereporter.com

 

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