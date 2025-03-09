Archbold’s Zach Short To Continue Baseball Career At University Of Findlay

COLLEGE SIGNING … Zach Short will attend the University of Findlay to continue his baseball career. Seated with Short at his signing day are Rob Short (father), Emily Short (mother), and Archbold baseball head coach Jeff Brunswick (standing).

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD – Bluestreak senior Zach Short has signed his letter of intent to attend the University Findlay to continue his baseball career.

“I choose Findlay because of the atmosphere and how it reminds me of Archbold,” said Short, who will be a Business major at Findlay.

“I also really like the coaching staff at Findlay, Coach Palm and Coach Mullins have been great. The team atmosphere they have there is something I am looking forward to being a part of.”

“I did think about going to other schools, but Findlay is definitely the best option for me,” he added.

Short views coming out of a successful high school program like Archbold as a benefit as he heads to the next level.

“I think I benefited coming from a school that has a great baseball program with amazing coaches like Jeff Brunswick and Kirk Weldy. I also think the addition of pitching coach Tanner Wyse definitely helped me,” elaborated Short, who has been a honor roll student throughout high school.

Short was named 1st team NWOAL and 2nd team All-District in Division III along with being chosen for The Village Reporter All-Fulton County team last year.

Short has also shown his athletic ability on the golf course by earning NWOAL All-League honors his junior and senior year.