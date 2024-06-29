Area Parishes Travel To Louisville For Week Of Serving

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

MISSION WORK … On June 8th, 41 youth and adults from Edgerton St. Mary, Archbold St. Peter, and Fayette Our Lady of Mercy parishes travelled to Louisville, Kentucky to spend a week of service and worship with Catholic HEART Workcamp. Throughout the week they went to several homes and agencies throughout the area and were the hands and feet to paint, repair, landscape and much more to serve those in need. In the evening, they were able to socialize and explore their faith.