LEAGUE CHAMPS … The finals of the NWOAL 10U softball league tournament was an all-Blackbird battle with Pettisville-Black taking on Pettisville-Yellow at Recreation Park in Bryan. When the dust settled it was Pettisville-Yellow taking home the league title after pulling out a 5-4 win.

LEAGUE TOURNAMENT RUNNER-UP … PETTISVILLE-BLACK