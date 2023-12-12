Close Menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
The Village Reporter
Sports

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cade Brenner (Archbold)

No Comments1 Min Read

The male Athlete of the Week is Archbold basketball player Cade Brenner. Last week, the Bluestreak guard poured in 27 points to help Archbold clip Edgerton 57-54.

 ...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts