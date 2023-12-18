ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nora Kunsman (Bryan)

The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan swimmer Nora Kunsman. In last week’s dual meet at Wauseon, Kunsman was first in the 50 Free and 100 Backstroke and was part of the 200 Free and 400 Free...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password

Not currently a subscriber? Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!