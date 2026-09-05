August Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for August 2026 with August 2025 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 104 (283); domestic 21 (23), civil 25 (22), criminal 15 (13), miscellaneous 1 (1), judgment liens 40 (224) and appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $123,533.68 ($50,643.20).

The title department issued a total of 1,347 (1,331) titles; new cars 51 (51), used cars 676 (687), new trucks 28 (31), used trucks 320 (293), vans 15 (15), motorcycles 61 (69), manufactured homes 5 (9), trailers 14 (16), travel trailers 48 (47), motor homes 33 (35), buses 1 (0), off-road vehicles 34 (26), watercraft 23 (24), outboard motors 10 (6) and other 28 (22). The department also handled 47 (44) watercraft registrations and 102 (158) driver examination tests, with a total of fees collected being $585,244.10 ($631,146.14).