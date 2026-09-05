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August Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

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Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for August 2026 with August 2025 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 104 (283); domestic 21 (23), civil 25 (22), criminal 15 (13), miscellaneous 1 (1), judgment liens 40 (224) and appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $123,533.68 ($50,643.20).

The title department issued a total of 1,347 (1,331) titles; new cars 51 (51), used cars 676 (687), new trucks 28 (31), used trucks 320 (293), vans 15 (15), motorcycles 61 (69), manufactured homes 5 (9), trailers 14 (16), travel trailers 48 (47), motor homes 33 (35), buses 1 (0), off-road vehicles 34 (26), watercraft 23 (24), outboard motors 10 (6) and other 28 (22). The department also handled 47 (44) watercraft registrations and 102 (158) driver examination tests, with a total of fees collected being $585,244.10 ($631,146.14).

 

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