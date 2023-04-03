BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Announces Intention To Run For Re-Election

Present were: Cody Reynolds, Mayor; Rosemary Alexander Thiel; Eric Jenkins – council president; Shelly Cox; Courtny Osborn, Fiscal Officer; and Randy Mohre, Police Chief. Absent were: Robert Mohre; Cletus Radabaugh; and Nick Reed.

Mayor Cody Reynolds called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm.

February meeting minutes were approved by Rosemary Alexander and seconded by Eric Jenkins.

Mayor Reynolds and Eric Jenkins looked over and signed February and March purchase orders that were prepared prior by Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn.

Council reviewed and signed the monthly financial reports as presented prior by Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn. Receipts were presented at $10,046.97 with payments at $2,623.26.

Courtny reported that large trash day is April 29, 2023. There are a few garbage bills to collect.

Eric Jenkins was curious if they could look into painting the Blakeslee sign on the RR Tracks and Cody Reynolds will look into this.

Shelly Cox wanted to know if cars needed to have a license plate in order to be parked on a specific lot in town.

Cody stated it was needed, there are a few “abandoned” vehicles in town, he will have Randy check on them.

Cody stated his term is ending in November. He will run again, and he will have an opponent.

During the ice storm, Michelle Powell had some large branches fall. They have been removed. Shelly Cox also has some branches to be removed, and Cody and Eric will help her with removal.

Council’s next meeting will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6 p.m.

With no further business, Rosemary Alexander made a motion to adjourn.