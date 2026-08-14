Blood Crisis Persists, Donors Needed Now To Help Protect Patient Care

INDIANA, Aug. 12, 2026 — The American Red Cross continues to urge donors of all blood types to act now and make an appointment to give blood amid the ongoing national blood crisis.

Just three additional donors at every blood drive could help further stabilize the blood supply and ensure patients continue receiving lifesaving care.

Since issuing only the second blood crisis in Red Cross history in late July, thousands of generous donors have stepped up to help save lives. At the same time, the blood supply remains under severe pressure, just as many communities transition to back-to-school schedules and people enjoy final summer plans.

When fewer donors are available to give, the impact on available lifesaving blood products can be significant — especially when the blood supply is already facing a four-year summer low.

Keep up the momentum and help reverse the blood crisis. Book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who are unable to donate can still make an impact by encouraging eligible friends, family members and colleagues to give blood. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/August.

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities Aug. 12-31

WILLIAMS COUNTY

Bryan – 8/16/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Grace Community Church, 206 W Bement St; 8/25/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Parkview Bryan Hospital, 433 W. High Street; 8/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Williams County Family YMCA, 1 Faber Dr.

Edgerton – 8/26/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Edgerton Village, 324 N Michigan Ave.

Edon – 8/20/2026: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Township Fire Department, 326 S. Michigan St.; 8/25/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., State Line Construction, 10366 Co Rd 1.

Montpelier – 8/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dane Michael Veterans Center, 216 Empire St

Pioneer – 8/14/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pioneer Community Center, 100 North Elm Street.