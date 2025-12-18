BOYS BASKETBALL: Free Throws Prove Decisive As Stryker Defeats Edgerton, 47-40

OPEN COURT … Stryker’s Andrew Batterson lays in two of his 11 points in the Panthers’ win.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILAGE REPORTER WILLIAMS COUNTY FOES … Edgerton senior Noah Weaver takes a shot in the lane during the first half at Stryker High School.

Stryker 47, Edgerton 40 STRYKER – The free throw line was the difference for Stryker as they claimed a 47-40 non-league victory over Edgerton. The Panthers (4-3) wer...