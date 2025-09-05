BOYS SOCCER: Wauseon Explodes For 14 Goals In Win Over Pettisville

REMAINING UNDEFEATED … Wauseon’s Joshua Bourn (above) had two goals and two assists in a 14-0 win over Pettisville to move the Indians to 6-0 on the season.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BLACKBIRD SENIOR … Quinn Ripke controls the ball during Thursday’s nonleague tilt at Wauseon.

Wauseon 14, Pettisville 0

WAUSEON – The homestanding Indians scored early and often as they piled up 14 goals fronted by thre...