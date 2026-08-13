Bryan Kiwanis Welcomes Hillside Country Living Activity Director

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
CHRISTMAS WANTS … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed Tammy Goebel, an activity director at Hillside Country Living here in Williams County. She spoke with the group about what the residents request to have during the Christmas holiday season. She noted that some of the biggest requests are for body lotions, perfumes, crafting supplies, jewelry, nail polish, socks, undershirts, shirts, find-the-word puzzles and highlighters. But the number one need is a visit. Some of the residents are without family members in the area and a visit would really lift their spirits. Pictured L to R: Tammy Goebel and Kiwanian and program host Amie Burr.