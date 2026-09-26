Bryan Man Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Homicide In Fatal Route 66 Crash

WAUSEON – A Bryan man has pleaded guilty to two felonies in the Aug. 10, 2025, crash south of Fayette that killed a Louisville, Ky., woman, according to Fulton County Common Pleas Court records.

Dustin J. Wood, 40, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, according to a judgment entry signed by Judge Scott A. Haselman and filed Sept. 14

The pleas were to Count 5 of the indictment, charged under Ohio Revised Code 2903.06(A)(1), and Count 6, charged under 2903.08(A)(1)(a).

Those sections apply when a death or serious physical harm is caused while driving impaired, an offense Ohio law calls OVI.

Judge Haselman accepted the pleas and referred Wood to the court’s Adult Probation Department for a pre-sentence investigation.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Trial dates that had been scheduled in the case were vacated, and Wood’s bond was continued. Court records list the bond at $50,000 with GPS monitoring.

Wood was indicted Feb. 24 on eight counts, was arrested Feb. 27 and was arraigned March 3, court records show. The Sept. 14 judgment entry does not address the remaining six counts.

Wood is represented by court-appointed attorney Ryan Parker. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy represents the state.

Under Ohio law, both offenses carry mandatory prison time. The aggravated vehicular homicide count carries a minimum term of two to eight years, and under Ohio’s indefinite-sentencing law the maximum can reach 12 years.

It also requires a lifetime driver’s license suspension. The aggravated vehicular assault count carries a mandatory term of 12 to 60 months. The judge may order the terms served at the same time or one after the other.

The charges stem from a crash at about 8:40 a.m. Aug. 10, 2025, at State Route 66 and County Road L in Franklin Township, about three miles south of Fayette.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported at the time that Wood was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion east on County Road L when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a southbound 2019 Honda CR-V. The Honda struck a utility pole and overturned.

The Honda’s driver, McKenzie White of Louisville, Ky., died at the scene. Her passenger, Margaret Arnsby of Cincinnati, was seriously injured, the patrol reported. Wood and two passengers in his car were also hurt.

The Village Reporter will report on the Oct. 23 sentencing.