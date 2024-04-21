Bryan Scores Two Runs Late For 7-6 Walk-Off Win Over Hilltop

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPICK-OFF (April 19, 2024) … Hilltop’s Giada Rising makes an acrobatic catch to pick off a Golden Bear base runner in the fourth inning. VIEW 96 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Bryan 7 Hilltop 6 (8 innings)

WEST UNITY – Thea Staten scored on a passed ball in the seventh to tie the game and then she won it for the Bears with an RBI double in the eighth for a 7-6 victory.

Staten also had a home run and two singles to finish the night 4...