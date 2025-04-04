Bryan Wrestling Coach Matt Dominique Steps Down

PRESS RELEASE – After eight years as the boys wrestling head coach, Matt Dominique is stepping down.

“This was not an easy choice for him. Coach Dominique has a deep love for the sport and cares a lot about the school, the wrestling program, and the kids in the youth program,” according to a press release from Bryan City Schools.

“His decision came after a lot of thought, showing just how much the team and the sport mean to him.”

The release continued, saying, “Coach Dominique has been a big part of the wrestling program’s success. He worked hard to build a strong team and helped many wrestlers grow both on and off the mat.”

“Under his leadership, the team saw many wins and had several athletes compete at high levels. He was known for pushing his athletes to do their best while also supporting them like a mentor.”

“One of Coach Dominique’s biggest goals was to help his wrestlers become better people, not just better athletes. He spent time working with the younger kids in the youth program, helping build the future of the sport.”

“He was also very committed to the school and worked closely with other staff members and families to support the students,” the statement concluded.

“Over the past eight years I have had the privilege of being the head wrestling coach at my alma mater. Thank you for the opportunity to work with all the fine young men and women that have come through the program.” said Dominique.