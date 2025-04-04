Edgerton Honored For Exceptional Electric Reliability

PRESS RELEASE – The Village of Edgerton has been awarded national recognition for its outstanding electric reliability in 2024, a distinction granted by the American Public Power Association (APPA). This esteemed organization represents over 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities across the United States.

Edgerton monitors power outage and restoration metrics through eReliability Tracker service. Each year, the information is evaluated and compared against national statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, covering all types of electric utilities- investor owned, cooperative and community owned.

“Year after year, our data consistently demonstrate that public power utilities provide highly reliable service,” stated Paul Zummo, Director of Research and Development at APPA.

“The utilities recognized here are truly elite when it comes to keeping the lights on. Their communities should be proud of the hard work and dedication of their local power providers, who have earned this well-deserved recognition.”

Communities aiming for reliable public power must prioritize infrastructure investment, actively engage in regular maintenance, and adopt advanced technologies that enhance grid resilience.

By fostering partnerships within the community and focusing on customer service, local utilities can build a solid foundation for consistent power delivery.

“Receiving this recognition is a proud moment for us,” said Dawn Fitzcharles, Village Administrator of Edgerton. “It reflects the dedication of our entire team to ensure a continuous power supply for our residents.’

“We are thrilled that Edgerton ranks in the top quartile of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) based on EIA data from 2019 to 2023, qualifying us for the 2024 Certificate of Excellence in Reliability designation.”

“Nationwide, public power customers experience fewer outages, with their lights remaining off for less than half the duration compared to those served by other utilities. This significant achievement underscores the commitment of Edgerton and similar communities to provide reliable electric service to their residents.”