Close Menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

Cade Brenner Adds Name To 1,000-Point Scorer List At Archbold

No Comments4 Mins Read

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

 ARCHBOLD – In a 62-49 win at Tinora on February 9, 2024, Archbold 6’3” senior Cade Brenner became the ninth Arc...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts