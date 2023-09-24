Casey Noonan Drives To Another Oakshade Raceway Feature Win

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH – Casey Noonan tracked down Devin Shiels in Saturday Trick or Treat Night main event at Oakshade Raceway to earn his fifth UMP Late Model feature win of the year at the 3/8-mile dirt oval.

As part of the Trick or Treat Night festivities, hundreds of kids in costume lined up down the front of the grandstands at intermission to collect candy from racers and fans.

The 2023 track champion, Devin Shiels, started on the pole of the 25-lap UMP Late Model feature event and led at the drop of the green flag with Sylvania, Ohio’s Casey Noonan pursuing in second.

A series of caution flags kept the field tight during the first half of the race, but a long green-flag run would see the leaders catch the rear of the field.

Shiels tried to go low under a couple of back markers battling for position on lap 17. At the same time, Noonan looked to the outside and found a lane to get by those drivers and Shiels to take the lead away.

One lap later, the caution flag would fly once again which would set up clear track ahead of the race leaders after the restart.

Shiels would battle back to the outside of Noonan for the race lead four laps to go, but couldn’t make the pass.

Noonan extended his lead in the final few laps to pick up the victory. Last week’s feature winner, Carter Murday, edged out Shiels at the finish line for second. Brad Wade finished fourth with Curtis Roberts fifth.

The UMP Sportsman feature ran caution-free and produced a first-time winner. Chris Willams started on the pole and took the early lead. With Mike Jessen pressuring Williams for the race lead the first half of the race.

Josh Corkwell was hooked up on the outside groove. He closed in and drove around the outside of both drivers to take the lead on lap eight.

The Stryker, Ohio, driver drove away from the rest of the field to pick up his first UMP Sportsman feature win at Oakshade. Williams and Jessen faded late in the race and fell outside the top five.

Ian Palmer finished in second just ahead of a tight battle for the rest of the top five positions. Karl Spoores finished third with Matt Ringger and Brian Retcher filling out the rest of the top five finishers.

Multiple incidents marred the running of the Dominator Super Stock A Main with a number of caution periods. Kolin Shilt was back in his Dominator Super Stock for the first time this season and he took the lead at the start.

Jarret Rendel had been pressuring Schilt most of the race and finally ducked under him to take the lead coming off turn four late in the event. Schilt’s night was cut short a few laps later after getting caught up in an incident on the final lap that set up a one-lap shootout to the finish.

Rendel, out of Adrian, Michigan, went on to pick up the checkered flag with Adam Noonan finishing in second. Jake Rendel finished third with Justin Gamber and Amy Clair the rest of the top five finishers.

Carter Murday was pulling double duty, jumping back in Compact competition after his late model duties were complete. Murday, from Adrian, Michigan, piloted the 22C usually driven by Eric Carr. He started on the pole of the Compact A Main and led the entire distance to pick up the win in his only start in the class this season. Brandon Paskan got by Geoff Wasnick to finish second. Jeff Goodman and Josh Beaver were the rest of the top five finishers.

Action got heated early in the Dominator Super Stock B Main with Brandon Goad and Derek Zuver trading the lead back and forth the first couple laps.

With Zuver in the lead, Goad attempted to duck inside of Zuver entering turn three. Goad carried way too much speed into the corner and got into Zuver, turning the race leader around. Goad was sent to the tail as well for rough driving.

Cory Sallows took over the race lead on lap three. Sallows would lead for three laps until falling off the pace on lap six of the 12-lap race.

Dylan Burt from Toledo, Ohio, had motor issues that caused him to miss his heat race and forced him to start at the tail of the B Main. Burt would take over the lead on lap six and go on to pick up his second B Main win of the year.

Ryan Clair came home second with Brand Goad and Derek Zuver recovering to finish third and fourth respectively. Harriet Callahan finished fifth in an attrition-filled race.

The Compact B Main was the nightcap on the evening of racing at Oakshade. Nathan Goodman led the first couple laps.

Joe Carr had been pressuring Goodman and finally passed Goodman for the lead in turns one and two on lap three, but the caution flag would fly before Carr could make it official by making it back to the line.

Goodman would maintain the lead for the restart and hold off Carr for a couple more laps. Carr, from Wauseon, Ohio, would take the lead again and go on to pick up the victory over Goodman, Brian Barber, Ken Wells and Charles Hargett.

Oakshade Raceway will wrap up the 2023 race season with a big night of racing on Saturday, September 30, with topless UMP Late Models (no roofs), UMP Sportsman, $1,200 to win Showdown Series featuring Dominator Super Stocks vs. Fremont Dirt Trucks (and other various area stock and truck classes) and Compacts.

Sportsman and Super Stocks have the option of also going “topless”. The Hammer Down Racing Report will also be doing a live show starting at 3pm.

Gates open at 3pm and the pits will be open for everyone until 4:15pm. After 4:15pm, you must have a pit pass to remain in the pits. Hot laps/qualifying will be at 6pm with racing at 7pm. Adult general admission is just $14, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $25.