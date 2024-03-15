Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Power Of Our Spoken Words

By: Cheryl L. Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Are you aware of your words and how you’re speaking them? How are you saying them? The way that we think, the way we speak has such a powerful role and impact on our wellness.

The way we say our words also has an effect on ourselves and others. Our words carry power. What we speak to ourselves and others we absorb, swallow, and eventually digest.

When we speak poorly and leaves unsettled feelings in our gut. Our tone, our body language can even be affected. It could sabotage our well-being. Words have the power to seep into everything around us.

Our digestive issues could be remedied if we chose to slow down and speak more clearly even. Words are things that affect us and others.

Our children listen to our words believe it or not and store them. We should be cautious and mindful of the words we speak.

Using positive or negative language in our everyday talk or self-talk define the relationship we have with ourselves and others which lead to our actions ultimately.

Which supports the concepts of a positive mind and a growth mindset and the belief that anything is possible if you work hard enough and if you have a clear idea of what to do.

And that’s exactly what positive language gives you motivation positive self-perception and character strength and again well-being.

Words that describe your personality and your abilities will help you see yourself in the more empowering and inspiring light this will help you accept your complexes and love yourself the way you are focus on your strong sides and understand how great your unique personality is and help you unleash your full potential for achieving what your truly desire.

Words can never be retrieved it’s best if we can choose them wisely. Be aware of how powerful words are. Our spoken words have the power to bring out the best, or the worst in you, to lift you up or to tear you down.

With your words, you can either empower or disempower, both yourself and those with whom you share your words with. And that is why it’s so important to pay close attention to the words you use and speak.

Worthy of your word, like anything else, worthiness takes practice. Your own words are worthy… Try creating your own words, your favorite words and then speaking them often cherish and honor those words.

Even eliminating negative words replacing them with positive words such as dislike versus hate, anything is possible versus never, possibly instead of but, choose to instead of having to.

Find words that resonance with you, bringing out your greatness that lies within us all. Grace, Peace and Kindness to All….

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults.