Column: PASTOR’S PONDERINGS – An Effective Plan When Tempted

By: Steve Wilmot

Edgerton, Ohio

A couple drove to the mall to shop. As they walked, a shapely young woman in a short, form-fitting dress strolled by. The husband’s eyes followed her.

Without looking up from the dress she was holding, his wife asked, “Was it worth the trouble you’re in?” How much trouble has temptation brought you?

Probably enough that you wish you had handled it differently. You can’t change the past, but you can prepare for future temptations.

If you’re like most Christ-followers, you’ve tried everything you know to resist the trap of sin. You’ve diverted your eyes, installed filters on your computer and phone, cut up your credit cards, and stayed away from people and places that have led you into sin before. You pray continually for God to strengthen you the next time you’re tempted.

Before long, those efforts begin to fizzle. So you keep searching for the newest strategy or the latest best-selling self-help book.

There has to be a better way. There is. Jesus’ way. Jesus’ approach was simple. He didn’t argue with Satan or debate him. He didn’t promise to try harder next time. Instead, He responded with Scripture.

The tempter came to him and said, “If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become bread.” Jesus answered, “It is written, ‘Man does not live by bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God’” (Matthew 4.3-4).

Tempted to jump off the temple: “It is written” and he quoted a Scripture verse (Matthew 4.7). Tempted to bow down and worship Satan: “It is written” and he quoted a Scripture verse (Matthew 4.10).

Jesus overcame every temptation by speaking God’s Word. He used the one weapon that assures victory—the Word of God. Without it, you’re bringing a knife to a gunfight and will often leave wounded, discouraged, and wondering why another strategy failed.

Notice three important elements in Jesus’ battle plan. First, He spoke God’s Word aloud. Hearing Scripture strengthens our resolve to resist temptation. You don’t have to shout, but speaking the truth out loud carries weight.

Second, Jesus chose a specific verse for each specific temptation. He didn’t quote random passages unrelated to what He was facing. He armed Himself with Scripture that directly addressed the temptation before Him.

Third, Jesus memorized those verses ahead of time. He didn’t ask for time to search through a Bible after the temptation arrived. He had already hidden God’s Word in His heart so it was immediately available.

If you don’t memorize Scripture, you enter the battle unarmed. But when your “gun belt” is full of God’s Word, you have the ammunition you need to withstand the enemy’s attacks.

You can win this war if you’ll fight with the Word of God. Here’s the guarantee: every time you speak the Word of God, you will overwhelm temptation. You will win the battle.

So here’s how to prepare for the next time you’re tempted: Identify the areas where temptation most often entices you.

Find one or two Bible verses that directly address each area. Then memorize those verses so they’re ready when temptation comes. When you are tempted—as you know you will be—speak those verses aloud, just as Jesus did.

If you prepare ahead of time and speak God’s Word when temptation comes, you will trounce temptation every time.

Skeptical? Try it. What do you have to lose except your guilt, regret, and constant defeat?

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Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.