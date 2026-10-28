Column: PASTOR’S PONDERINGS – The Fact That Trumps All Others

By: Steve Wilmot

Edgerton, Ohio

A college freshman joined the track team to please his father. He had been a good miler in his day, but his son showed no athletic ability. His first race was a two-man race, and he lost badly.

The son texted his father after the race: “You will be happy to know I ran against Bill Williams, the best miler in the area. He came in next to last, while I came in second.”

That’s one way to look at facts and spin them your way. Every decision is grounded on a set of facts.

Based on the details he read in his son’s letter, the father came to a skewed, but logical, conclusion. It’s entirely possible to see the data and interpret it wrong.

Take the 12 spies Moses sent to explore the Promised Land, for instance. Forty days after they set out, they returned and informed Moses what they found. The land flows with milk and honey. The inhabitants are powerful and live within fortified cities. Giants were spotted there.

All 12 spies agreed with these facts, but they came to different conclusions about them. Caleb and Joshua interpreted the facts 180 degrees opposite the other 10 guys.

Caleb said, “Don’t worry, folks. We can defeat them. We should trust God and go for it.” The other 10 scouts took the same set of facts but dampened the hearts of the people.

“We can’t attack them; they’re stronger than we are. [Pessimism.] All the people are giants. [Exaggeration.] Look, this will be a suicide mission if we cross the Jordan and take them on.” [Unbelief that stemmed from an interpretation of the truths that didn’t factor God into them.]

Same facts; two distinctly different conclusions. Ten men said they couldn’t win; two men insisted they would. Not surprisingly, Israel didn’t listen to the duo. They surrendered to their fears because they didn’t factor God into the equation.

Joshua and Caleb reentered the dispute and tried to persuade the people to stop and think. Guys, there’s a fact you’re overlooking.

“If the Lord is pleased with us, he will lead us into that land… and will give it to us. Only do not rebel against the Lord. Do not be afraid of the people of the land, because we will swallow them up. Their protection is gone, but the Lord is with us. Do not be afraid of them” (Numbers 14.8-9).

God is with us. God has promised us this land. But Israel wouldn’t listen. They would not cross into the land. No way. No how.

You probably know what happened next. God blew his top and told Moses he was going to destroy them and start over. Moses asked God not to do that.

God forgave them, but there was a price to pay for their unbelief — they would all die in the wilderness over the next 40 years. Not one of them would ever walk the land God promised them, except Joshua and Caleb.

Sad story. All because they didn’t believe God. Not his promise to overthrow the inhabitants of the land and hand it over to them.

Not his power he already showed in Egypt and at the Red Sea. Are we much different today? Because we think something is impossible doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Especially if God is behind it. In fact, “nothing is impossible with God” (Luke 1.37).

Faith requires vision. Israel came to the edge of the Promised Land, and they only saw obstacles and impossibilities. They couldn’t see any way they could win against these odds. They walked by sight, not by faith.

Friend, just because you can’t see how God’s promise could possibly be fulfilled doesn’t mean it won’t. In fact, if God promised it, it will happen. And that should be the overriding fact that trumps all others.

It boils down to a pair of essential questions you must answer. Is God faithful? Can you find any promise God’s made that he hasn’t fulfilled? Is God more powerful than what you fear? Is he able to come through?

How you answer these two questions is pivotal. It determines whether you cling to an impossible-appearing promise from God or not.

Whether you do or you don’t trust God. Whether you side with the 10 spies or with Joshua and Caleb. Whether you step into the Promised Land or turn around and head back to Egypt.

Please hear me: Whenever one set of facts contradicts what God says is fact, pick God’s declaration or promise. He always comes through and keeps his word. He never disappoints.

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Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.