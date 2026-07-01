Column: THE SCARLET SPROUT – Fireworks In The Garden: Plants That Shine In July

By: Kayla Wyse

July is the month when gardens reach their peak energy. Long days, warm nights, and steady sunlight push many ornamentals into their most vibrant display of the year.

It’s no coincidence that the garden feels a bit like a fireworks show this time of season — bursts of color, dramatic shapes, and pollinator activity that rivals the movement of a holiday crowd.

While the Fourth of July brings its own celebration, the garden offers a natural version of the same spectacle all month long.

PERENNIALS THAT STEAL THE SHOW

Several dependable perennials reach full bloom in July, creating the backbone of the midsummer landscape. Coneflowers stand tall with bold, daisylike blooms that attract butterflies and bees throughout the day. Daylilies offer a steady rotation of color, each bloom lasting only a day but replaced by dozens more.

Bee balm adds a fireworklike shape with its spiky, tubular petals and is one of the best plants for supporting hummingbirds during the heat of summer.

Black-eyed Susans round out the display with bright yellow petals and dark centers that hold up well in dry conditions. Together, these plants create a layered, dynamic garden that thrives in full sun.

ANNUALS THAT ADD SPARK AND FLAIR

Annual flowers bring an extra level of intensity to July gardens. Celosia produces plumes and spikes that resemble miniature fireworks, while marigolds offer reliable color even in the hottest weather.

Zinnias, a favorite for both pollinators and cut-flower growers, bloom continuously when deadheaded and watered consistently.

These annuals are excellent choices for filling gaps left by spring plants or adding quick color to containers before holiday gatherings. Their fast growth and bold hues make them ideal for gardeners who want instant impact.

KEEPING THE DISPLAY GOING ALL MONTH

To maintain a strong July show, gardeners can focus on a few simple practices. Deadheading spent blooms encourages many perennials and annuals to continue producing flowers.

Consistent watering, especially during dry spells, helps plants maintain vigor and color. Mulching around the base of plants keeps soil moisture steady and reduces stress during heat waves.

A light midseason fertilizer application can also support continued growth, particularly for heavy-blooming annuals. With these steps, the garden’s “fireworks” can last well beyond the holiday weekend.

SUPPORTING POLLINATORS DURING PEAK ACTIVITY

July is also a critical month for pollinators. Bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds rely on the nectar and pollen produced by midsummer blooms.

Planting a mix of flower shapes and colors ensures that a wide range of pollinators can find what they need. Leaving a shallow water source, such as a dish with pebbles, helps insects stay hydrated during hot afternoons.

By supporting pollinators, gardeners contribute to the health of the broader ecosystem while enjoying a more vibrant and active garden.

A CELEBRATION THAT LASTS ALL SUMMER

While fireworks light up the sky for a single evening, the garden offers its own celebration of color and life throughout July. With the right mix of perennials and annuals, and a little midseason care, gardeners can enjoy a display that rivals any holiday show.

This month is a reminder that nature provides its own version of sparkle — one that grows, hums, and blooms long after the last firework fades.

The Scarlet Sprout will feature a new gardening topic. If you have specific questions you would like answered in an upcoming column, please contact faes-williamsextension@osu.edu.

Until next time, stay curious about what’s growing in our corner of Ohio.

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Kayla Wyse serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, where she has been supporting residents since 2023. She holds a Master’s in Plant Health Management from The Ohio State University. Kayla is passionate about entomology, soil science, and helping people feel confident in their gardening and growing skills.