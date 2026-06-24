Column: THE SCARLET SPROUT – Succession Planting For Steady Harvests All Season

Succession planting is a simple way to keep gardens productive from early summer through frost. Instead of planting everything at once, gardeners replant beds in waves so that new crops are always coming into maturity.

This approach reduces gaps between harvests, keeps soil covered, and makes better use of warm-season growing days. It also prevents the common problem of having too much produce at once and not enough later in the season.

THREE APPROACHES TO SUCCESSION PLANTING

The first method is planting the same crop at regular intervals. Lettuce, beans, radishes, and cilantro can be sown every 10 to 14 days for a steady supply. The second method is replacing spent crops with new ones.

When peas, spinach, or early lettuce bolt, those beds can be replanted with warm-season vegetables such as bush beans, basil, or summer squash.

The third method uses varieties with staggered maturity. Choosing early, mid-season, and late types of carrots or sweet corn naturally spreads out the harvest window. Each method works on its own, but most gardeners use a combination.

WHAT TO PLANT NOW FOR SUMMER HARVEST

June and July are ideal months to replant quick-maturing warm-season crops. Bush beans, cucumbers, summer squash, basil, dill, Swiss chard, and heat-tolerant lettuces all grow well when planted in early or midsummer.

These crops mature in 30 to 60 days, making them excellent candidates for multiple rounds of planting. Keeping a few transplants or seed packets ready allows gardeners to fill open spaces as soon as a bed becomes available.

PLANNING AHEAD FOR FALL CROPS

As daylight begins to shorten in August, gardeners can shift toward cool-season vegetables that thrive in fall temperatures. Spinach, radishes, beets, carrots, kale, arugula, and Asian greens all perform well when planted six to ten weeks before the first frost.

In northwest Ohio, that means sowing between early August and early September. Fall crops benefit from warm soil for germination and cooler weather for growth, often resulting in sweeter flavor and better texture.

KEYS TO SUCCESSFUL SUCCESSION PLANTING

Healthy soil is essential when replanting beds throughout the season. Adding compost or a light fertilizer between plantings helps replenish nutrients removed by earlier crops.

Consistent mulching reduces weed pressure and helps retain moisture during quick crop turnover. Keeping notes on planting dates, harvest windows, and crop performance makes it easier to refine the schedule each year.

Above all, choosing fast-maturing varieties increases the likelihood of multiple successful plantings in a single season.

A MORE PRODUCTIVE GARDEN, ONE PLANTING AT A TIME

Succession planting is a practical way to extend the harvest and make the most of every square foot of garden space.

With a little planning and the willingness to replant throughout the summer, gardeners can enjoy fresh produce from early summer through the first hard frost. It’s a strategy that works for beginners and experienced growers alike, and it brings steady rewards all season long.

The Scarlet Sprout will feature a new gardening topic. If you have specific questions you would like answered in an upcoming column, please contact faes-williamsextension@osu.edu.

Until next time, stay curious about what’s growing in our corner of Ohio.

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Kayla Wyse serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, where she has been supporting residents since 2023. She holds a Master’s in Plant Health Management from The Ohio State University. Kayla is passionate about entomology, soil science, and helping people feel confident in their gardening and growing skills.