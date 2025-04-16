Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – God’s Grace

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

It was a Monday morning; do I need to say more? I’d like to believe that on Mondays I jump out of bed ready to burst into song, exhilarated to work and minister! But I’m human and sometimes on Monday mornings I wish I could sleep in…. but I can’t.

On my way to the office, I decided to stop in at a store and pick up a coffee. When I approached the counter, the lady behind the register told me it was already paid for.

I must admit I was stunned. I replied, “May I ask who paid for it?” The lady smiled and said, “Is your last name Palmer?” I looked at her and said, “No” as I handed her money for the coffee.

She realized that she guessed the wrong person. Yet, she still didn’t accept my money. She paid for it. Here is a true story of how someone gave sacrificially; they thought less of themselves and gave. I was the recipient. Suddenly my Monday felt like a Friday!

As I drove down the road, I realized I just experienced “Grace.” I received something I didn’t deserve. I didn’t just receive a gift; I received something that wasn’t meant for me.

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound….Ephesians 2:8-9 “God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it.”

The moment we admitted and confessed our sins with our mouths and believed in our heart that God raised Jesus Christ from the dead, God saved us!

God poured out His love on us and rescued us from the stench and pains of hell. His gift to us! We didn’t pay for it, He paid for it. All we must do is accept it!

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me. It’s no wonder the composer of Amazing Grace wanted to sing of God’s grace.

How many times have we tried to earn or pay our way into the favor of a teacher, coach, or parent? We are programmed in life to work hard and earn our job or a starting position.

But God poured out His love and grace to us – we don’t have to work hard and earn His favor. He gives it to us!

Have you accepted that gift? If you haven’t accepted God’s gift of salvation, what are you waiting for? The time is now, why think about it?

When the lady told me my coffee was free, I didn’t refuse it or tell her I had to think about it and come back later. I accepted it as a gift and I drove away singing.

If you have freely accepted this gift of salvation, I encourage you to thank God for His gift and then share it with someone else! I went back the next day and left a gift of a free coffee to the next person in line.

I don’t know who received it, I don’t know if they are nice or mean – poor or wealthy. I just know that as a recipient of love, I need to love others.

God’s grace is free – accept it, thank God for it, and go share it!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.