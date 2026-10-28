Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Last Second

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

It’s nothing new, but this NCAA college football season has had more than its share of last-second, game-ending plays! Western Michigan, Indiana, Notre Dame and BYU experienced the nail-biting finishes, and Michigan more than once.

In some of those games, there was a question about how much time was left. The scoreboard clock says “0,” but was there still time? Was it just one second left? Is the game over? Or is there still time?

Here’s what we know about life: We don’t know how much time is on the clock. What if this was your last day? How would you treat people throughout this day? Are you ready for eternity? This reminds me of a moment in history found in Acts 14.

Then some Jews arrived from Antioch and Iconium and won the crowds to their side. They stoned Paul and dragged him out of town, thinking he was dead. But as the believers gathered around him, he got up and went back into the town.

The next day he left with Barnabas for Derbe. After preaching the Good News in Derbe and making many disciples, Paul and Barnabas returned to Lystra, Iconium, and Antioch of Pisidia, where they strengthened the believers.

They encouraged them to continue in the faith, reminding them that we must suffer many hardships to enter the Kingdom of God. (Acts 14:19-22)

Paul had just healed a crippled man. A miracle that had the crowds on their feet cheering. Yet within a short time, they were picking up stones to kill Paul! He was stoned and left for dead. But he wasn’t dead. There was still time on his earthly clock, so he made the best of it.

Most of us would give up after that kind of persecution! Not this man of God! With time still on his clock, he got up, and the next day left Lystra with Barnabas.

They headed off to Derbe to preach the Gospel there as well. After preaching and teaching to many in Derbe, they went back to the areas where they had been heavily persecuted.

What are we doing with the time God has given us? There are two things I want to ask you. Have you placed your faith in God, through Jesus Christ? As I said, we don’t know how much time is on the clock of life! Today is the day to make that decision!

Secondly, if this was your last day on earth, how would you live for Jesus? Would you show kindness, generosity or patience? Would you show love? With a persevering attitude, would you be known for your faith in God on this last day?

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.