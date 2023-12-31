Column: Two Minute Drill – New Year Resolution?

By: Rex Stump

Here we are once again, finding ourselves at the end of another calendar year. Businesses will take inventory, companies will evaluate, and ministries will reflect.

Whether it’s professional or personal, it’s good to take inventory of the accomplishments, challenges, and possibly even our past failures.

We learn from our mistakes, while celebrating the special moments. And then we look to the future, with hope.

I decided to look beyond this past year and read a journal from 20 years ago. It was December 28, 2003. I had resigned from my youth pastoral position of 15 years, and I was preparing to move forward into a new stage of life.

At that time, FCA was one of seven job opportunities. But I was looking beyond opportunities and seeking for a calling from God. My future was uncertain 20 years ago. The last 20 years have been an amazing adventure.

The new year approaches, and we all have hopes and dreams for the year to come. But just as my future was uncertain 20 years ago, I’m sure 2024 holds surprises and unexpected turns as well. So, with all this in mind, I plan to cling to Proverbs 3:5-6 this coming year!

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.” Proverbs 3:5-6

This year I plan to daily place my trust in God! I choose to not rely on my own cleverness, choices, and resume of experiences. Instead of choosing my own path based on calculations and suggestions, I will seek His will in all I do.

Psalm 37:5 says, “Commit everything you do to the Lord. Trust him, and he will help you.” Again, daily trusting God, committing all I do to honoring God.

There are many in this world that are willing to help us in times of need. I choose God’s help first! I choose to trust Him.

Just as many will make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, stop a bad habit, or make better choices, I’m going to make a greater effort at trusting God. This is going to a challenge, so I welcome accountability. Pray for me.

Now…what about you? What are you committing to this coming year? How can I pray for you?

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.