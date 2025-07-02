Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – Independence And Responsibility

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

Red, white and blue banners, American flags flying, parades, celebrating those who dreamed of a free nation and fought to bring it to bear, all that and some good BBQ make for a wonderful weekend.

Even though as Christians, we hold our primary citizenship in Heaven, we can certainly celebrate the freedoms we have here in America such as the freedom to openly meet and worship and the freedom to share our faith just as openly.

We can be grateful to those men and women who dreamed up the idea of a free nation and who publicly stated that they relied upon God for its implementation.

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

We know from history that these were not wild eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more.

And it cost them dearly. Many lost everything including their families and property and died in poverty. Others lost a great deal including their possessions and prosperity.

Some died while fighting, others shortly after from the effects of jail and/or being hunted. As we celebrate our freedoms, let us remember the sacrifices of these men and their families.

Knowing that our freedom is ultimately in Christ should not lessen our American citizenship and its corresponding freedoms and responsibilities.

This understanding should inform how Christians live as citizens in America, striving for justice and upholding godly principles in our communities.

The celebration of political independence serves as a reminder of the far greater spiritual freedom that comes from Christ, freeing believers from the bondage of sin.

Our loyalty should never be allowed to go to the country first. Christ is our Liege, our Sovereign. We serve Him and His will before all else and all others.

True freedom in Christ empowers believers to serve others in love and to obey God’s commands, not out of obligation but out of gratitude and joy.

It’s important to remember that America is not the kingdom of God, and its citizens are not a chosen people in the same way as ancient Israel.

God has chosen to bless us over the centuries since 1776. I would guess that some of that blessing has come from our foundation as a nation that believes in God. But that does not guarantee that it will always be this way.

If our nation continues the way it is going, God will withdraw his hand of blessing and bring his Righteous Sword down on us. God can hear us. He can see us. He knows our hearts. He will not be fooled.

As we sell our allegiance and our souls to the Devil, God will bring upon us just judgement in the hopes that we will repent. And if we fail to do so, he will destroy us with His Righteous Right hand. God will not be mocked.

And God will not allow us to get away with thinking that He can be replaced and his laws re-written by our selfish whims. Remember God has called himself a “jealous God”.

As long as we keep our priorities clear, God will be on our side but when we begin to ignore him completely, when we begin to think He can be replaced by money or medicine or science or any other false god, He will respond.

He will bring us to our knees maybe by a plaque or by economic disaster or by another nation…maybe even a volcanic eruption.

Who knows but it is for certain that he will not allow our society to stifle the voice of his people and continue our refusal to repent and obey.

So, celebrate this week the freedoms that we have but don’t forget the blessing we enjoy can be removed and replaced with pain and judgment.

Think about the time of Noah and the Flood. Or of Sodom and Gemmorah. Maybe you could read a little in Ezekiel this week? Try chapters 9-12 for a glance at how God can end his time of blessings in light of our rebelliousness.

Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.