Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Remain Faithful

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Living for God in a world that lacks godly values is hard. Expressing your faith by praying around a school flagpole or before eating, bringing your Bible to work or school, or living out biblical commands may cause some to cheer, while others jeer.

Remaining true to biblical convictions can be challenging when you feel like no one else is standing with you. So, what do you do?

Years ago, I visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. I’m not sure how many have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, but their outstanding accomplishments and character have helped them be recognized.

One of my favorites includes Drew Brees, a follower of Jesus Christ. During his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech on Aug. 8, 2026, in Canton, Ohio, Brees dedicated most of his remarks to his faith, restating that his spiritual awakening at age 17 remained the most important turning point of his life.

A few years ago, prior to a Monday night game, he told reporters, “I live by two very simple Christian fundamentals, and that is love the Lord with all your heart, mind and soul, and love your neighbor as yourself.” (Sports Spectrum 2019)

In Hebrews 11 we discover the Bible has a Hall of Faith. We read in verse 32, “How much more do I need to say? It would take too long to recount the stories of the faith.” There are endless stories of how God’s people faithfully stood and proclaimed allegiance to God.

When you get to verse 35, the narrative shifts to those who were martyred. Some were saved, some not. But all these people will receive eternal life and God’s eternal love and presence!

Maybe this is why the author then encourages us by writing, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a huge crowd of witnesses to the life of faith, let us strip off every weight that slows us down, especially the sin that so easily trips us up.

And let us run with endurance the race God has set before us.” (Hebrews 12:1-2) Not all elite athletes receive the Hall of Fame prize. But all of God’s children will receive an eternal inheritance, a prize beyond any earthly desire! I encourage you to press on, remain faithful to our Lord, regardless of whether you are recognized or persecuted.

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.